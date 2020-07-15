SI All-American Watch List: 7 Kansas State commits and 5 key KSU targets named

Quarterback Jake Rubley from Highlands Ranch, Colo. headlines a group of seven Kansas State commits and five key Wildcats targets who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of rising high school seniors.

Rubley, 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, is a pocket passer with elite anticipation and the arm to threaten all three levels of the field. He committed to K-State in February, choosing the Wildcats from an impressive list of scholarship offers that includes LSU and Michigan.

Listed below is the full breakdown of KSU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

CB Omar Daniels/6-0, 180 pounds/Moultrie, Ga.

WR RJ Garcia/6-1, 170/Tampa, Fla.

WR Dorian Stephens/6-3, 180/Stillwell, Kan.

ATH Davonte Pritchard/6-1, 200/Gardner, Kan.

QB Jake Rubley/6-3, 205/Highlands Ranch, Colo.

OT Austin Weiner/6-7, 240/Gardner, Kan.

RB Jayden Williams/6-1, 195/West Des Moines, Iowa

TOP TARGETS

WR Makai Cope/6-2, 190/Culver City, Calif.

LB Ese Dubre/6-2, 220/Powder Springs, Ga.

LB Wynden Ho'ohuli/6-3, 220/Honolulu, Hawaii

DE Tebechi Okoli/6-5, 250/Kansas City, Mo.

OT Jason White/6-4, 260/Orange, Calif.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.