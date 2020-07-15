SI All-American Watch List: 5 TCU commits and 3 key Horned Frogs targets named

Quarterback Trent Battle headlines five TCU commits and three rising high-school seniors considering the Horned Frogs who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team.

Battle, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is among the most tantalizing dual-threat signal-callers in the Class of 2021. The Daphne, Ala. native combines game-breaking agility and vision as a runner with rapidly-developing throwing skills from the pocket. His father is former Major League baseball player Allen Battle.

Listed below is the full breakdown of TCU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

QB Trent Battle/6-1, 210/Daphne, Ala.

QB Alexander Honig/6-5, 230/Germany

OL Noah Bolticoff/6-5, 280/Rose Hill, Kan.

WR Chase Jackson/6-2, 170/Choctaw, Okla.

DE Chris Murray/6-3, 240/Wichita Falls, Texas

TOP TARGETS

WR Ketron Jackson/6-2, 185/Royse City, Texas

ATH Da'Wain Lofton/5-10, 175/Fort Worth, Texas

S Lyrik Rawls/6-1, 180/Marshall, Texas

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.