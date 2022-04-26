TCU Sports: Weekly Recap
Not enough time in your schedule to follow all TCU sports? No, problem. We have the highlights right here for you.
Spring is definitely in the air. Hopefully, you could see TCU men's tennis dominate this season. If you haven't made it to a TCU baseball game, what are you waiting for? No excuses; the bats are cracking! And, spring football is here, and it's Sonny everywhere you look.
BASEBALL
- College Baseball Poll Week 9: TCU Ranked Once Again
- TCU Baseball Secures Top 5 Win over Oklahoma State
- Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Hot Bats Everywhere
- Big 12 Power Prankings: Scraping The Barrell: (humorous)
- Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Poke Now At The Top
- Oklahoma State Series Preview
- The Rules Reconsidered: Throwing In The Towel (humorous)
- TCU Baseball: You Get A Hit; You Get A Hit; And, You Get A Hit
FOOTBALL
- Notable Big 12 Players In The 2022 Draft
- Everything Looking Very Sonny At TCU's Spring Game
- Road To CFP: Ohio States Spring Game From The Stands
- 4 Underrated College Towns You Might Not Be Thinking Of
Scroll to Continue
Read More
TRACK & FIELD
TENNIS
- TCU Men's Tennis Loses Heartbreaker in Big 12 Tournament Championship Game
- TCU Tennis To Host Men's And Women's Big 12 Tournament
- TCU Women's Tennis Ends In First Round of Tournament
- TCU Tennis: A Smart Courtship
- TCU Women's Tennis Beats UTSA; Loses to Texas Tech
- TCU Men's Tennis Best In Court
- TCU Men's Tennis Wins The Big 12 Conference
HUMOROUS
- Big 12 Power Prankings: Scraping The Barrell: (humorous)
- The Rules Reconsidered: Throwing In The Towel (humorous)
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.