TCU Sports: Weekly Recap

Not enough time in your schedule to follow all TCU sports?  No, problem. We have the highlights right here for you.

Spring is definitely in the air.  Hopefully, you could see TCU men's tennis dominate this season.  If you haven't made it to a TCU baseball game, what are you waiting for?  No excuses; the bats are cracking! And, spring football is here, and it's Sonny everywhere you look. 

BASEBALL

FOOTBALL

TRACK & FIELD 

TENNIS

HUMOROUS

TCU Baseball
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 10: TCU Nudges Up

By Barry Lewis1 hour ago
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track & Field: Recap at Michael Johnson Invitational

By Nicholas Howard5 hours ago
Juan Carlos "Charlie" Aguilar of TCU Men's Tennis during the Big 12 Men's Tennis Championship on April 24, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Loses Heartbreaker In Big 12 Tournament Championship

By Barry Lewis21 hours ago
FRI-XWbVIAEkWr0
Baseball

TCU Baseball Secures Top-Five Win Over Oklahoma State

By Brett Gibbons23 hours ago
Texas Longhorns baseball
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Hot Bats Everywhere

By Barry LewisApr 25, 2022
The purple courts of the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center at TCU
More Sports

TCU To Host Men’s And Women’s Big 12 Tennis Championships

By Barry LewisApr 25, 2022
Picture of Sonny Dykes post game- @KillerFrogs- Tony
Football

TCU Football: Everything Looking Very Sonny At The Spring Game

By Nicholas HowardApr 25, 2022
FPbxDUIVIAAn6PF
Baseball

Big 12 Power Prankings: Scraping The Barrel

By Tyler BrownApr 23, 2022