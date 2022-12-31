Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Live Game Day Thread
Can the Frogs make the National Championship Game?
KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.
The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the Michigan game going? Will the Horned Frogs play for the Natty? How's Max Duggan doing at QB? How's JJ McCarthy doing? Is the defense having a great day? Are your nerves prepared if this comes down to another kick by Kell?
FIESTA BOWL: TCU vs. MICHIGAN
FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the Game
