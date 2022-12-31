Skip to main content

Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Live Game Day Thread

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Can the Frogs make the National Championship Game?

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the Michigan game going? Will the Horned Frogs play for the Natty? How's Max Duggan doing at QB? How's JJ McCarthy doing? Is the defense having a great day? Are your nerves prepared if this comes down to another kick by Kell?

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

FIESTA BOWL: TCU vs. MICHIGAN

FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Watch Party Celebrates Berth in CFP
First Look at Michigan
Predicting Every Bowl Game
WATCH! Big 12 Bowl Prep
I Was Wrong About TCU
Duggan Declares for the Draft
LISTEN! Podcast Previews the Fiesta Bowl
WATCH! Previewing the Fiesta Bowl with Wolverines Digest
Keys to the Game
Fiesta Bowl QB Spotlight -Duggan vs. McCarthy
LISTEN! Podcast Previews the Fiesta Bowl - Part Two
Fiesta Bowl Odds, Over/Under
Dear Opponent - Michigan
WATCH! TCU Facts for Michigan
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Michigan
Staff Predictions

