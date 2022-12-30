Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) makes its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs when it takes on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium and can be seen on ESPN.

Michigan is a -7.5 point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

For the Big 12 Championship Game, our entire staff had TCU winning that game. The loss by the Frogs gave four our writers, along with TCU, their first loss of the season. Derek is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a 12-1 record and three closest score predictions.

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records (after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (11-2; two closest scores) - TCU 31 - Michigan 30

Brett Gibbons (9-4; one closest score) - Michigan 45 - TCU 20

David Tucker (11-2; three closest scores) - Michigan 34 -TCU 24

Derek Lytle (12-1; three closest scores) - TCU 24 - Michigan 21

Ian Napetian (11-2) - TCU 34 - Michigan 31

Jake Peterson (0-1) - TCU 42 - Michigan 38 (He's new to our team - this is just his second prediction)

Nathan Cross (12-1; two closest scores) - TCU 45- KSU 21

Nick Howard (4-9) -Michigan 24 - TCU 21

Ryann Zeller (12-1; one closest score) - Michigan 30 - TCU 26

Tori Couch (10-3; one closest score) - Michigan 30 - TCU 20

Tyler Brown (12-1) - TCU 50 -Michigan 0

Zion Trammell (11-2) - TCU 31 - Michigan 28

Previewing the Game

