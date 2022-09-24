Skip to main content
TCU Football At SMU: Live Game Day Thread

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Football At SMU: Live Game Day Thread

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bring on the Battle of the Iron Skillet.....

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Hells Half Acre Stadium Goods, contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! 

How's the TCU vs. SMU game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of 2019 and 2021 games when SMU took home the skillet? How's Max doing at QB? Did Derius get a punt return for another TD? How about Quentin? How's he doing? Is the defense having another spectacular night? How's the crowd? Is the weather the real winner/loser of the day?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

TCU at SMU

FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

Previewing the Game

In case you missed some of our earlier articles this week previewing this game, here are some links you can read:

First Look at SMU
Poll Watching - Frogs receive votes in Coaches Poll
Week 4 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions 
TCU Depth Chart for SMU game 
Top Week 4 games to watch includes the Battle of the Iron Skillet 
Odds for the TCU vs. SMU game 
SMU players to watch 
SMU Depth Chart for TCU game 
Dear Mustangs - Our weekly letter to our upcoming opponent 
Tori's Thoughts - Watch our weekly video on what to expect 
Keys to the Game
How to Watch, Listen, Stream, and Get Live Updates
Staff Predictions

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs

Emari Demercado of TCU Football
Football

How Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football At SMU

By Tyler Brown
TCU Soccer vs. Texas - September 22, 2022
More Sports

TCU Soccer: Exciting Big 12 Opener Ends In Draw

By Derek Lytle
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the first quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football At SMU: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19037669
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 3 Action

By Brett Gibbons
Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders pose for a photo after the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 4

By Barry Lewis
Max Duggan
Football

Keys to the Game: TCU at SMU

By Ian Napetian
USATSI_16749370
Football

SEC Releases 2023 Football Schedule, Omits These Teams

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Spring Football Game_Coach Sonny Dykes_Players
Football

Tori's Thoughts: Battle For Iron Skillet Brings Together Familiar Faces For TCU, SMU Football

By Tori Couch