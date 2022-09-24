TCU Football At SMU: Live Game Day Thread
Bring on the Battle of the Iron Skillet.....
The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Hells Half Acre Stadium Goods, contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the TCU vs. SMU game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of 2019 and 2021 games when SMU took home the skillet? How's Max doing at QB? Did Derius get a punt return for another TD? How about Quentin? How's he doing? Is the defense having another spectacular night? How's the crowd? Is the weather the real winner/loser of the day?
TCU at SMU
FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the Game
