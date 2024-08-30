TCU Football at Stanford: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The wait is over! College football season has arrived. It's been a long nine months for the TCU Horned Frogs who ended the 2023 season with a disappointing 5-7 record after the dream season of 2022 which saw the Frogs make the National Championship Game.
TCU gets a chance to start with a clean slate as they travel to Palo Alto, California for a Friday night game against Stanford to start the 2024 campaign.
This is the fourth time the two teams have met. TCU holds a 3-0 series record against the Cardinal with wins in 2007 at Palo Alto, 2008 in Fort Worth, and the 2017 Alamo Bowl. The last time TCU played in Palo Alto, Jim Harbaugh was the coach for Stanford.
TCU is a 9.5-point favorite. But how does our staff feel the game will go? To start the 2024, all of our writers are picking the Frogs.
Staff Predictions - TCU at Stanford
Andrew Bauhs - TCU 35-31
Barry Lewis - TCU 37-24
Brett Gibbons - TCU 30-28
Carson Wersal - TCU 34-17
Davis Wilson - TCU 31-21
Ian Napetian - TCU 27-13
JD Andress - TCU 34-28
Mac Walters - TCU 24-17
Nate Cross - TCU 56-21
Nolan Ruth - TCU 17-13
Ryann Zeller - TCU 35-13
Tori Couch - TCU 27-17
Tyler Brown - TCU 106-0
Zion Trammell - TCU 31-14
Previewing the TCU at Stanford Game
