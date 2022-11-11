TCU Football at Texas: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0) face their biggest test of the season when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday, November 12. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ABC.

This will be the 93rd meeting between the two schools. Historically, Texas has a huge advantage in the series, 64-27-1. However, since 2012 when TCU joined the Big 12, TCU holds a 7-3 advantage. Texas is tied with Texas A&M for TCU's third most played series and trails only Baylor (117) and SMU (101).

Texas is a 7.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 10, only one of our writers, Nick, picked Texas Tech. He's been picking against the Frogs for weeks, so we weren't that shocked by his pick. Four of our writers are 9-0, like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nathan, Ryann, and Tyler. Last week, Barry and Tori both came the closest with predictions of TCU 42-24 (The final score was TCU 34 - Texas Tech 24). Nathan is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a perfect 9-0 record and two closest score predictions.

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (8-1; two closest scores) - TCU 33 - Texas 31

Brett Gibbons (7-2; one closest score) - Texas 31 -TCU 24

David Tucker (8-1; two closest scores) - TCU 38 - Texas 31

Derek Lytle (9-0; one closest score) - TCU 24 - Texas 22

Ian Napetian (8-1) - TCU 45 - Texas 38

Nathan Cross (9-0; two closest scores) - TCU 42- Texas 38

Nick Howard (3-6) - Texas 34 - TCU 31

Ryann Zeller (9-0; one closest score) - TCU 31 - Texas 28

Tori Couch (8-1; one closest score) - Texas 38 - TCU 31

Tyler Brown (9-0) - TCU 35 -Texas 0 (How is our Sports Ignoramus one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (8-1) - TCU 38 - Texas 35

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Week 11 Lookahead - TCU at Texas

Poll Watching - Frogs Move Up to #4 in AP and Coaches Polls

TCU vs. Texas - Odds, Point Spread, and Point Total Prediction

Big 12 Matchups and Predictions - Week 11

Best National Games to Watch - Week 11

The Screwed Tape Letters: Dear Coach P, Block You Too

Davis, Hodges Receive Big 12 Players of the Week

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

Know Your Foe - Top Texas Players to Watch

TCU Depth Chart - Week 11 vs. Texas

WATCH! - Tori's Thoughts - Postseason Hopes Will Either Survive or Falter

LISTEN! - KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 181 - Bend, Don't Break

Dear Texas - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent

Could TCU Be Headed Back to the Peach Bowl?

Mem'ries Sweet - Growing Up a Longhorns Fan

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.