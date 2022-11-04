TCU Football vs. Texas Tech: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

Bring on the Texas school gauntlet. After beating West Virginia last week, the TCU Horned Frogs will now face three intrastate rivals. First up is Texas Tech who will take on the Horned Frogs on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. It can be seen on Fox.

The Frogs are 8-0 for the first time since 2015 and looking to be 9-0 for the first time since 2010.

TCU went 5-0 in October with wins over Oklahoma at home on October 1, Kansas on the road on October 8, Oklahoma State in double-overtime at home on October 15, Kansas State at home on October 22 and then in Morgantown last week. But they say it's the games in November that you remember, so can the winning streak continue?

TCU is a 7.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 9, only one of our writers, Nick, picked West Virginia. He's also the only one to pick Tech this week. But he's been picking against the Frogs for weeks, and it's working, so we are fine with those picks. Four of our writers are 9-0, like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nathan, Ryann, and Tyler. Last week, David came the closest with his prediction of TCU 38-31 (The final score was TCU 41 - West Virginia 31). Nathan is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a perfect 8-0 record and two closest score predictions.

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (7-1; one closest score) - TCU 42 - Texas Tech 24

Brett Gibbons (6-2; one closest score) - TCU 45 - Texas Tech 31

David Tucker (7-1; two closest scores) - TCU 38 - Texas Tech 31

Derek Lytle (8-0; one closest score) - TCU 65 - Texas Tech 28

Ian Napetian (7-1) - TCU 42 - Texas Tech 34

Nathan Cross (8-0; two closest scores) - TCU 48- Texas Tech 24

Nick Howard (3-5) - Texas Tech 45 - TCU 42

Ryann Zeller (8-0; one closest score) - TCU 45 - Texas Tech 24

Tori Couch (7-1) - TCU 42 - Texas Tech 24

Tyler Brown (8-0) - TCU 45 -Texas Tech 0 (How is our Sports Ignoramus one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (7-1) - TCU 42 - Texas Tech 31

Previewing the Game

