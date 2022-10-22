TCU Football vs. Kansas State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews
Rinse and repeat - AGAIN! . It's another battle of conference unbeaten, ranked teams. The No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0) take on the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats back home at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game is Saturday at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on FS1.
This is the fourth straight game for TCU facing a ranked opponent. The Frogs beat Oklahoma at home on October 1, beat Kansas on the road on October 8, and then beat Oklahoma State in double-overtime last week at home. It's the first time in TCU's history that the Frogs defeated three straight ranked teams. Frogs hope to add to that with a fourth win on Saturday night. Winner of this game will have an edge for a trip the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington in December. Though, a lot of football is still to be played after Week 8.
TCU is a 3,5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?
In Week 7, only one of our writers, Nick, picked Oklahoma State. Four of our writers are 6-0, like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nate, Ryann, and Tyler. Ryann came the closest last week with her prediction of TCU 42-41 (The final score was TCU 43 - Oklahoma State 40).
Staff Predictions
We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:
Barry Lewis (5-1) - TCU 38 - Kansas State 27
Brett Gibbons (4-2; one closest score)- TCU 34 - Kansas State 28
David Tucker (5-1; one closest score)- TCU 35 - Kansas State 24
Derek Lytle (6-0; one closest score)- TCU 29 - Kansas State 17
Ian Napetian (5-1)- TCU 31 - Kansas State 24
Nathan Cross (6-0; two closest scores)- TCU 35- Kansas State 21
Nick Howard (3-3)-Kansas State 41 - TCU 0
Ryann Zeller (6-0; one closest score)- TCU 27 - Kansas State 24
Tori Couch (5-1)- TCU 27 - Kansas State 24
Tyler Brown (6-0)- TCU 41 -Kansas State 0 (Bless his heart; he is our Sports Ignoramus. Though. how is he one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)
Zion Trammell (5-1)- TCU 34 - Kansas State 24
