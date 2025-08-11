Another Former Tennessee Baseball Star Gets Promoted
Tony Vitello is surely building a reputation of getting guys to the next level. The 2024 MCWS Champion coach has over double-digit players in the majors, and several others who are on that same trajectory.
Blake Burke was recently promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A club for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Around 10:30pm EST. news surfaced via Emily Waldon of Baseball America, that Seth Stephenson was being promoted to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers.
Between the bat of Burke and the speed of Stephenson, it is just a matter of time before these guys are essentially on deck for the big 'call up' to The Show.
The speed of Stephenson is a huge factor is this current promotion as the former Volunteer has been one of the top base-stealers in the minor leagues with 42 stolen bases on the year. Just don't get caught sleeping on the bat of Stephenson as he isn't known as a slugger, he can make you pay if you aren't tuned in.
Stephenson is the x-factor type in terms of he doesn't have to be a homerun guy. As long as there is a base hit, the threat is on the table.
Once a speedster is on base, if the understanding of the situation is solidified, it could be a game changing impact.
If the speedy base runner from Tennessee continues at this rate, the base running skills may be enough to earn another promotion.
