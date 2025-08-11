Volunteer Country

Another Former Tennessee Baseball Star Gets Promoted

Former Tennessee baseball played gets promoted to Double-A.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee's Seth Stephenson (4) celebrates a home run hit during game two of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Kns Tennessee Notre Dame Game 2 / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tony Vitello is surely building a reputation of getting guys to the next level. The 2024 MCWS Champion coach has over double-digit players in the majors, and several others who are on that same trajectory.

Blake Burke was recently promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A club for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Around 10:30pm EST. news surfaced via Emily Waldon of Baseball America, that Seth Stephenson was being promoted to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers.

Between the bat of Burke and the speed of Stephenson, it is just a matter of time before these guys are essentially on deck for the big 'call up' to The Show.

The speed of Stephenson is a huge factor is this current promotion as the former Volunteer has been one of the top base-stealers in the minor leagues with 42 stolen bases on the year. Just don't get caught sleeping on the bat of Stephenson as he isn't known as a slugger, he can make you pay if you aren't tuned in.

Stephenson is the x-factor type in terms of he doesn't have to be a homerun guy. As long as there is a base hit, the threat is on the table.

Once a speedster is on base, if the understanding of the situation is solidified, it could be a game changing impact.

If the speedy base runner from Tennessee continues at this rate, the base running skills may be enough to earn another promotion.

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

