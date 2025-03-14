Cade Kurland's Injury Status for Florida vs Tennessee

Volunteer Country

Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) scores against Jacksonville catcher Nick DeLisi (38) during the eighth inning of an NCAA baseball matchup Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida defeated Jacksonville 10-4. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game of a three game series against each other on Friday. There are many players listed on the injury report including Florida infielder Cade Kurland.

Kurland is listed as out for the Vols vs Gators game on Friday night. He made a diving catch in a game that left him in a sling afterwards. He doesn't have an expected return table but he has already started physical therapy.

He started 10 games so far this season for the Gators and has batted a .353 batting average for the Gators. Kurland has also hit three home runs so far this season and is a huge loss for the Gators entering their toughest series of the season up to this point.

