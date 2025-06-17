Christian Moore Overcomes Early Struggles, Helps Lift Angels Past Yankees in Extras
It wasn’t a perfect night at the plate for Christian Moore, but when it mattered most, the former Tennessee star delivered.
Making just his second Major League start, Moore helped the Los Angeles Angels secure a gritty 1-0 win over the New York Yankees in 11 innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The rookie second baseman, who had struggled earlier in the game, came up big both offensively and defensively in extra innings.
Moore went hitless in his first three at-bats, showing some of the expected growing pains of a player still adjusting to Major League pitching. But in the eighth inning, he broke through with his first career MLB hit—a laser into the gap that turned into a triple. It was a momentum-shifting moment that foreshadowed what was to come.
In the 11th, Moore was placed on second base to start the inning and promptly scored the game’s only run on a clutch RBI double from Nolan Schanuel. Then, in the bottom half of the frame, Moore’s instincts and glove sealed the deal. When Paul Goldschmidt hit a sharp grounder, Moore fielded it cleanly and fired home to catch Goldschmidt at the plate, preserving the shutout and recording the inning’s second out.
The former Vol finished 1-for-4 in the series opener, but his late-game heroics stood out far more than the early struggles. Moore made his MLB debut on June 13 against Baltimore after being selected No. 8 overall by the Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft.
A fan favorite in Knoxville, Moore was a cornerstone of Tennessee’s 2024 national championship team. He played in 186 games during his college career from 2022 to 2024, launching 61 home runs, driving in 160 runs, and scoring 179 times. His final season was nothing short of historic—he hit .375 with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 83 runs scored across 72 games.
Christian Moore is still adjusting to life in the majors, but Monday night was a clear signal: the moment isn’t too big for him. And for Tennessee fans, seeing Moore shine in the Bronx just adds another chapter to an already remarkable journey from Rocky Top to The Show.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava