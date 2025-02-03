Dean Curley Could Be Tennessee's Next Star

Volunteer Country

Dean Curley has the potential to be Tennessee's next star at shortstop. He and the Vols will take the field later this month.

Tennessee's Dean Curley (23) runs the basesduring game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee baseball is coming off their greatest season in program history after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in the National Championship to secure their first national championship. This leads many fans to have hope for next season however, they have lost many talented players since then to the MLB Draft.

Although there were still notable players who returned, one of the most notable was Dean Curley. Curley hit the ground running last season with the Vols as he started the majority of the season at the shortstop position. Curley finished the season with 12 home runs and a batting average of .285.

Curley had many memorable moments last season including his unbelievable performance against Kansas State where he finished the game with three home runs and nine runs-batted-in.

Curley is expected to play much more than shortstop, in fact, he is anticipated to see some reps at third base this season.

Curley is expected to be a first round in the MLB Draft following this season,

