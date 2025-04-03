Fans React to Former Vols Pitcher Garrett Crochet's Viral Boston Red Sox Performance
Former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and current Boston Red Sox star Garrett Crochet goes viral in an outstanding performance on Wednesday. Fans share their reactions.
Former Tennessee Volunteers standout Garrett Crochet had a great Boston Red Sox performance against the Baltimore Orioles. He helped the Red Sox win with a 3-0 finish in what was his second start of the season and his first since being extended in record breaking fashion.
Fans have already started to share their reactions online.
"That's awesome, Garrett Crochet was on fire tonight! Love seeing players bring their A-game," said one fan.
Another fan said, "Just bought 50 of him in the show DIAMOND HERE WE COME."
An additional fan said, "next AL Cy Young winner."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement