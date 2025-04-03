Volunteer Country

Fans React to Former Vols Pitcher Garrett Crochet's Viral Boston Red Sox Performance

Former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and current Boston Red Sox star Garrett Crochet goes viral in an outstanding performance on Wednesday. Fans share their reactions.

Caleb Sisk

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee Volunteers standout Garrett Crochet had a great Boston Red Sox performance against the Baltimore Orioles. He helped the Red Sox win with a 3-0 finish in what was his second start of the season and his first since being extended in record breaking fashion.

Fans have already started to share their reactions online.

"That's awesome, Garrett Crochet was on fire tonight! Love seeing players bring their A-game," said one fan.

Another fan said, "Just bought 50 of him in the show DIAMOND HERE WE COME."

An additional fan said, "next AL Cy Young winner."

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

