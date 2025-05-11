Former Vol, Ben Joyce Hits 60-Day IL After Breakout Season with Los Angeles Angels
Just months removed from lighting up radar guns across the league, former Tennessee Volunteer and current Los Angeles Angels reliever Ben Joyce finds himself facing a frustrating setback in his young Major League career.
Joyce, who became a household name in 2024 thanks to his triple-digit heat—including a league-best 105.5 mph fastball—has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to persistent shoulder inflammation. It’s a troubling development for the 24-year-old flamethrower, whose breakout season helped anchor the Angels’ bullpen and drew comparisons to some of the most dominant relievers in recent memory.
In 31 appearances last year, Joyce posted a 2.08 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 30.1 innings, routinely overwhelming hitters with velocity rarely seen in the sport’s history. But that same explosiveness may have contributed to his recent health concerns. After missing time late in the 2024 season due to shoulder soreness, Joyce began the 2025 campaign on the 15-day injured list, only to be moved to the 60-day IL this past Friday.
According to ESPN, Joyce said, “(I am going to) see a doctor next week and just see what the options are from there.”
For fans of Tennessee baseball, Joyce’s meteoric rise from college standout to MLB sensation was a point of pride. Known for his work ethic and humility during his time in Knoxville, Joyce became a must-watch talent at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before being drafted by the Angels in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Within two years, he was throwing the fastest pitch in the majors.
While setbacks are nothing new in the career of power pitchers, Joyce’s latest injury raises difficult questions. Can his body withstand the strain of 100+ mph fastballs over a full season? Will the Angels opt for a conservative path, or will surgery become a possibility?
Regardless of the outcome, Joyce’s story is far from over. His stuff remains elite, his ceiling remains high, and his work ethic is unquestioned. The hope now is for a recovery that allows one of baseball’s most electrifying young arms to return with both velocity and longevity.
For now, though, the radar gun has gone silent—and Ben Joyce is in wait mode, hoping to turn this pause into the next chapter of a promising career.
