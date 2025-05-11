Former Vol Billy Amick Shines Early in Farm System for Minnesota Twins
Billy Amick isn't wasting time proving why he might be one of the more underrated power prospects from the 2024 MLB Draft.
A key figure in Tennessee’s national championship run just months ago, the 22-year-old corner infielder is already making a strong impression in the Minnesota Twins’ farm system. Drafted 60th overall in the second round, Amick has found an early groove with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins’ High-A affiliate in the Midwest League.
Known for his offensive firepower, Amick crushed 23 home runs during his final college campaign and brings a combination of bat speed and raw strength that continues to translate to pro ball. In a system looking for impact corner infielders, Amick is emerging as a name to watch.
His early professional numbers support the hype. After a brief stint at Low-A last season where he posted a .222/.351/.413 slash line with three homers in 77 plate appearances, Amick has surged in High-A. Through 99 plate appearances this spring, he's hitting .342/.475/.447 with 26 hits, six doubles, 15 walks, and a 168 wRC+, indicating elite-level offensive production.
Defensively, questions remain. A first baseman and designated hitter during his early college years at Clemson, Amick eventually transitioned to third base after transferring to Tennessee. This season, the Twins are giving him reps at both corner infield spots to gauge his versatility and long-term fit.
His current success in Cedar Rapids is contributing to a strong start for the team. While Amick's offensive metrics are drawing headlines, his approach—balanced between early-count aggression and two-strike discipline—is what’s setting him apart. Despite some concerns about contact rates and strikeouts, Amick’s track record of success at every level suggests he may overcome those hurdles as he moves up the ladder.
The son of a former NASCAR driver, Amick is now carving out his own path—this time on the diamond. And as he continues to deliver key hits and drive in runs, he’s quickly becoming a player worth following in the Twins’ system.
