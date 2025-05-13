Volunteer Country

Former Vol, Jordan Beck Loses Hitting Streak as Rockies Struggle to Find Footing

The Colorado Rockies and former Tennessee Volunteer Jordan Beck's hitting streak finally came to an end.

Josh Greer

May 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck (27) celebrates his run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
May 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck (27) celebrates his run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Even as the Colorado Rockies spiral through one of the worst starts in franchise history, former Tennessee Volunteers outfielder Jordan Beck continues to shine as a rare bright spot.

On Friday night against the San Diego Padres, Beck snapped a 12-game homerless drought with a towering solo shot—his sixth of the season. It was his only hit in a 1-for-5 performance, but it extended his hitting streak to nine games and reignited the power that turned heads across the league in late April.

Unfortunately, though, Beck's hitting streak came to an end on Monday night after he went 10 straight games with a hit.

Beck burst onto the national radar with a jaw-dropping five home runs in just three games during a scorching April stretch. While he cooled slightly after that outburst, he has remained consistent at the plate. During his homerless stretch, Beck still batted .255 and crossed the plate seven times—proving he’s more than just a one-dimensional slugger.

For Colorado, any sign of life is welcome. The Rockies have endured a historically poor start, performing even worse than last year’s abysmal Chicago White Sox campaign. Yet in the midst of the chaos, Beck has quickly become a key piece of the team’s rebuilding puzzle.

Beck wasn’t the only former Volunteer in action Friday night. Pitcher Seth Halvorsen—who also played college ball at Tennessee—made a relief appearance for Colorado, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Though Halvorsen’s MLB experience is just beginning, his composure on the mound offers promise for a Rockies bullpen desperately in need of reliability.

As the Rockies prepare for Sunday’s series finale against the Padres at 3:10 p.m. EDT, the question looms: Can Beck continue to carry the load for Colorado’s otherwise frigid offense?

For now, Beck’s bat is heating up—and Tennessee fans have plenty to cheer for, even if the Rockies’ record suggests otherwise.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Baseball