Former Vol, Jordan Beck Loses Hitting Streak as Rockies Struggle to Find Footing
Even as the Colorado Rockies spiral through one of the worst starts in franchise history, former Tennessee Volunteers outfielder Jordan Beck continues to shine as a rare bright spot.
On Friday night against the San Diego Padres, Beck snapped a 12-game homerless drought with a towering solo shot—his sixth of the season. It was his only hit in a 1-for-5 performance, but it extended his hitting streak to nine games and reignited the power that turned heads across the league in late April.
Unfortunately, though, Beck's hitting streak came to an end on Monday night after he went 10 straight games with a hit.
Beck burst onto the national radar with a jaw-dropping five home runs in just three games during a scorching April stretch. While he cooled slightly after that outburst, he has remained consistent at the plate. During his homerless stretch, Beck still batted .255 and crossed the plate seven times—proving he’s more than just a one-dimensional slugger.
For Colorado, any sign of life is welcome. The Rockies have endured a historically poor start, performing even worse than last year’s abysmal Chicago White Sox campaign. Yet in the midst of the chaos, Beck has quickly become a key piece of the team’s rebuilding puzzle.
Beck wasn’t the only former Volunteer in action Friday night. Pitcher Seth Halvorsen—who also played college ball at Tennessee—made a relief appearance for Colorado, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Though Halvorsen’s MLB experience is just beginning, his composure on the mound offers promise for a Rockies bullpen desperately in need of reliability.
As the Rockies prepare for Sunday’s series finale against the Padres at 3:10 p.m. EDT, the question looms: Can Beck continue to carry the load for Colorado’s otherwise frigid offense?
For now, Beck’s bat is heating up—and Tennessee fans have plenty to cheer for, even if the Rockies’ record suggests otherwise.
