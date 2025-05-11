Former Volunteer, Garrett Crochet Dominates 2025 Season with Red Sox

Volunteer Country

Josh Greer

May 10, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Garrett Crochet’s rise has been anything but conventional—and in 2025, it’s nothing short of dominant.

The former Tennessee Volunteer and 2024 American League Comeback Player of the Year is off to another phenomenal start, now in a new uniform. After a standout season with the Chicago White Sox last year, Crochet was dealt to the Boston Red Sox in a high-profile offseason trade. It’s proven to be a seamless transition for the left-handed ace, who has posted a dazzling 1.93 ERA through his first 10 starts of the 2025 campaign.

Crochet’s early-season performance reads like that of a Cy Young candidate. Over 56 innings pitched, the hard-throwing southpaw has recorded 65 strikeouts, walked just 21 batters, and allowed a mere 39 hits. He’s kept opponents off balance with a devastating fastball-slider combination that has become one of the most unhittable duos in the American League. Opponents are batting just .192 against him.

The turnaround comes after a string of early career challenges. Drafted 11th overall by the White Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft, Crochet made headlines by becoming the first player in six years to debut in the majors the same year he was drafted. But injuries—most notably Tommy John surgery in 2022—derailed his momentum and raised questions about whether he’d ever become a frontline starter.

Crochet's most recent outing—seven innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals on May 10—reinforced his reputation as one of the most efficient starters in the league. He’s gone at least five innings in every start this season, giving Boston both durability and dominance.

For Tennessee fans, Crochet’s journey is especially meaningful. Once a standout in the orange and white at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, he now represents a pipeline of Volunteer talent making waves in Major League Baseball. His story is a testament to perseverance, development, and the potential that scouts saw when he dominated SEC hitters with a 100-mph heater.

With a 1.93 ERA and a fast start in Boston, Garrett Crochet isn’t just back—he might be better than ever.

Josh Greer
