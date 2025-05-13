How to Watch Tennessee vs Belmont
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Belmont on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their final midweek matchup of the season as the final week of the regular season has arrived. The Volunteers will be taking on Belmont on Tuesday. Tennessee is currently 39-13 on the season.
Tuesday's contest marks the fifth consecutive year in which the Vols have faced the Bruins in their final non-conference game of the regular season. UT owns a 15-4 series advantage and has defeated Belmont in each of the previous 10 meetings, while nearly quadrupling the in-state foe in runs during that span, 93-25.
The program will also be honoring senior Hunter Ensley ahead of Tuesday's game. He has helped lead the Volunteers to four combined sec titles as well as three trips to the men's college world series and, most importantly, the program's first national championship in 2024.
Tennessee enters Tuesday's contest with a 13-1 record in midweek games this season, with seven of those 13 victories coming by double digits. Tony Vitello has an impressive 76-11 overall record in midweek games.
Following Tuesday's game, Tennessee will be making the trip out to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks in a crucial final conference series.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Belmont:
• GameDay: Tuesday, May 13th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football