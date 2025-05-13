Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Belmont

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Belmont on Tuesday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Baseball is in Tuscaloosa to face off agaisnt Alabama
Tennessee Baseball is in Tuscaloosa to face off agaisnt Alabama / UT Athletics

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Belmont on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their final midweek matchup of the season as the final week of the regular season has arrived. The Volunteers will be taking on Belmont on Tuesday. Tennessee is currently 39-13 on the season.

Tuesday's contest marks the fifth consecutive year in which the Vols have faced the Bruins in their final non-conference game of the regular season. UT owns a 15-4 series advantage and has defeated Belmont in each of the previous 10 meetings, while nearly quadrupling the in-state foe in runs during that span, 93-25.

The program will also be honoring senior Hunter Ensley ahead of Tuesday's game. He has helped lead the Volunteers to four combined sec titles as well as three trips to the men's college world series and, most importantly, the program's first national championship in 2024.

Tennessee enters Tuesday's contest with a 13-1 record in midweek games this season, with seven of those 13 victories coming by double digits. Tony Vitello has an impressive 76-11 overall record in midweek games.

Following Tuesday's game, Tennessee will be making the trip out to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks in a crucial final conference series.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Belmont:

• GameDay: Tuesday, May 13th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

Jonathan Williams
