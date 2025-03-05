Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Xavier Baseball

Tennessee puts their undefeated streak on the line against Xavier on Wednesday at 5:30 PM EST

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Tanner Franklin (50) throws a pitch at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Tanner Franklin (50) throws a pitch at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee puts their undefeated streak on the line against Xavier on Wednesday at 5:30 PM EST

Tennessee and Xavier take the field on Wednesday following Tennessee's 22-9 victory over Radford on Tuesday. Xavier is 7-5 entering this game and already has one ranked win this season. The Vols will look to continue their dominance and prove why they deserve to be ranked No. 1.

Tennessee on SI has you covered with all of the Live UPDATES. You can also find any pre-game information that you need below the updates.

LIVE UPDATES

First Inning: (First Pitch Scheduled For 5:30 PM EST)
Top:

Bottom:

Pre-Game Information

Bubba Wallace is set to throw out the first pitch on Wednesday. CLICK HERE for more information.

Tennessee on SI predicts Tennessee vs. Xavier. CLICK HERE to see who the staff predicted.

Schedule Change!

Tennessee and Xavier gets moved up from 6:00 PM EST to 5:#) PM EST due to weather conditions dropping Wednesday night.

How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Xavier Baseball

• GameDay: Wednesday, March 5th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

Tennessee's Uniform vs. Xavier (TBA)

Tennessee's Starting Pitcher vs. Xavier (TBA)

Tennessee's Starting Lineup vs. Xavier (TBA)

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball