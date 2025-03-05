Predictions: Tennessee Baseball vs Xavier
Tennessee and Xavier are set for a huge Wednesday mid-week matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second midweek matchup of this week’s slate before getting only one off day ahead of their weekend series.
The Vols defeated Stafford on Tuesday 22-9 after a multiple-grand-slam game. Tennessee is taking on Xavier on Wednesday night.
Xavier is 7-5 with a huge ranked win over Indiana and an impressive win against Stanford this year.
Tennessee on SI shared their predictions for this midweek contest. See what each of them had to say below.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 13, Xavier 6
“Tennessee is coming off of a huge weekend and only had one day of rest before having another contest, which took place yesterday. Now they will have to turn around and play an underrated Xavier program with little rest. One can’t help but think this Tennessee team has to be exhausted. I still anticipate the Vols to hit double digits in this game, and the pitchers will do well. The pitchers will have to do well in order for this game to go how it needs to, with that group getting the most rest. Give me Tennessee 13-6 today.”
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 11, Xavier 7
“Xavier has a 7-5 record heading into this matchup, but looks can be deceiving. This team has played games against Oregon State, Indiana, and Stanford, with some of those resulting in wins. Tennessee, on the other hand, has been dominant offensively, and I don’t see that slowing down any time soon. I think this game stays close through a good portion of the matchup, but the Vols pull away late in the game.”
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 15, Xavier 4
“The Vols had one of their best offensive games of the season yesterday against Radford. The unbelievable performance that included three grand slams will have Tennessee's offense humming for the second consecutive day. The Vols have looked like an unstoppable force so far this season and will continue to take care of business against a mediocre Xavier team.”
