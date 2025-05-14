Volunteer Country

Mason Estrada Commits to Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee baseball lands another elite commit. This time from the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Mason Estrada commitment graphic that was posted online when he made his decision
The Tennessee Volunteers pick up yet another elite recruit along the baseball recruiting trail as this time they land MIT pitcher and draft prospect Mason Estrada.

Estrada is an elite pitcher who has the ability to throw a 93-97 fastball and a slider that sits around 83-86. Estrada was a redshirt-freshman who dominated, and the draft is expected to come calling.

Tennessee has been arguably the best program in the nation when it comes to putting pitchers in the system, which includes Blade Tidwell, Seth Halvorsen, Chase Dollander, and many more who have already made it to the bigs. Anyone would want to play for Tony Vitello, and pitchers in the past have made it clear that anyone would want to play for Frank Anderson.

