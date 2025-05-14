Mason Estrada Commits to Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee baseball lands another elite commit. This time from the transfer portal.
The Tennessee Volunteers pick up yet another elite recruit along the baseball recruiting trail as this time they land MIT pitcher and draft prospect Mason Estrada.
Estrada is an elite pitcher who has the ability to throw a 93-97 fastball and a slider that sits around 83-86. Estrada was a redshirt-freshman who dominated, and the draft is expected to come calling.
Tennessee has been arguably the best program in the nation when it comes to putting pitchers in the system, which includes Blade Tidwell, Seth Halvorsen, Chase Dollander, and many more who have already made it to the bigs. Anyone would want to play for Tony Vitello, and pitchers in the past have made it clear that anyone would want to play for Frank Anderson.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football