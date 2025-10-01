Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Announces Three Key Games and Times

Tennessee baseball announces three key matchups as well as the times for those games.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Ariel Antigua (2) throws to first base during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
Tennessee's Ariel Antigua (2) throws to first base during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to be able to start their season off strong with some winds in the non-conference slate as they are set to take on three very tough teams in the month of February and the very beginning of March.

The Vols are set to play against three big name teams in Arlington at Globe Life Field.

The three teams at the Tennessee baseball squad will be playing include the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Vols just wrapped up their previous season in a way that they had hoped wouldn't be the case, as they missed Omaha after winning the tournament the year prior.

The Tennessee Vols will have multiple new names to the roster and multiple names to pay attention to. This will be a great chance to see them in action. Take a look at the dates and the times below.

Published
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

