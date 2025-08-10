Tennessee Baseball Boasts Four Top-50 Incoming Freshmen According To New Rankings Update
With the MLB Draft process over, every collegiate baseball program knows what their team will generally look like next season and which newcomers will officially be coming to campus to join the team and the results left Tony Vitello and the Tennessee baseball program in great hands.
A larget part of that is due to defeating the draft system to land blue-chip high school recruits and get them to join Tennessee instead of a professional organization.
Baseball America recently posted their top-50 recruits who will be playing college baseball and Tennessee can claim 8 percent of the rankings, bringing four of the ranked players to Knoxville.
We analyze what skillsets each of the four incoming freshman will bring to Rocky Top in addition to where Baseball America has them rated among recruits choosing the college route.
#3 - Left-Handed Pitcher Cameron Appenzeller
Tony Vitello and the Tennessee baseball program convincing star southpaw Cameron Appenzeller to come to campus was arguably one of the two biggest victories of the offseason for the Vols as his pro-level arm will make an immediate impact and fill a pressing need at the same time.
Pitching coach Frank Anderson was lacking on left-handed arms he could trust heading into this season, but the projected third-best college freshman gives him a weapon to use on what is now a well-rounded group of pitching talent.
Appenzeller already boasts a well-rounded array of pitches and the talent worthy of being selected in the first two rounds of this summer's draft, but chose the next stop of his baseball journey would be in Knoxville, Tennessee.
#13 - Catcher Trent Grindlinger
Trent Grindlinger was another important recruit to get to campus that now gives Tennessee a solidified future at the catcher position to build the infield defense around.
He has received high praise about his maturity, leadership, and defensive abilities behind the plate which should translate immediately to his freshman season.
As a batter, he has a big frame at 6-foot-3 and has a strong swing that comes with that, but is still rounding out his approach at the plate, something this staff has proven they can develop.
Something to note here is that Grindlinger will be eligible to enter the MLB Draft after his sophomore season at Rocky Top, so there is a very strong likelihood he is only on campus for two years but that will be seen as his career unfolds.
People say the third time is the charm and Vitello has benefitted twice with flipping the prospect from Mississippi State following the firing of the Bulldogs head coach and keeping him from the draft. If he lives up to this ranking, he should become one of the best catchers in college baseball which would more than suffice as the third time being the charm in this situation.
#23 - Middle Infielder Ethan Moore
Ethan Moore choosing to take the college route was a surprise, but by all means a welcomed one for the staff at Tennessee.
At the plate, the 23rd-ranked incoming freshman is the most prominent from the left side, but offers a switch-hitting skillset and a strong level swing with the bat that results in hard long drives that get him on base.
Despite being listed as a shortstop, draft analysts believe moving to second base will help his professional future and that could end up being his long-term position for the Vols, but just landing another talented body such as Moore to compete for either middle infield spot with an ongoing search for the best nine players to place in the lineup will elevate the team by itself.
#48 - First Baseman Evan Hankins
Incoming freshman Evan Hankins was not considered a draft risk but brings a talented skillset to the table in his own right, primarily as a left-handed power hitter at the plate.
Different outlets have him listed at three separate positions, but his future in baseball should be manning first base due to his limited mobility as he holds a filled out 6-foot-5 and 220 pound frame.
At the plate, he offers strong gap-to-gap power from the left side that sets him up well for extra base opportunities at the next level, but will need to improve his consistency of lining the ball up to maximize his potential when facing competition at the SEC level.
Something to note here is Hankins will also be eligibile to enter the MLB Draft after his sophomore season on Rocky Top, but fans should likely feel more confident in the slugger staying past year two than the previously mentioned Grindlinger.
Ever since taking over at Tennessee, Tony Vitello and Josh Elander have done wonders with first baseman that are strong power hitters with a violent swing and Hankins could be the next one eventually, but will benefit a ton from sitting behind Henry Ford during this season.
