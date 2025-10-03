Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Brings Fall Ball Action to Chattanooga Tomorrow

Tennessee Baseball brings fall ball to AT&T Field in Chattanooga on October 4. Fans can catch the Vols scrimmage, preview top newcomers, and enjoy a family-friendly afternoon of baseball.

A lone Tennessee Volunteer fan woos during Rocky Top during a Major League Baseball game between the Atlanta Brave and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 3, 2025.
Tennessee Baseball is heading to the Scenic City this weekend, giving fans in Chattanooga a special opportunity to catch the reigning powerhouse program in action. The Volunteers announced they will play a fall scrimmage at AT&T Field on Saturday, October 4, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET and gates opening at 2:00 p.m.

Expanding the Brand Beyond Knoxville

For head coach Tony Vitello and his staff, the fall schedule is more than just about sharpening skills before spring; it’s about building community and expanding the program’s reach. Tennessee has become one of the premier programs in college baseball, and bringing games to cities like Chattanooga allows the Vols to connect with fans who don’t always get to experience Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

By staging a scrimmage at AT&T Field, the home of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, the Volunteers are tapping into one of Tennessee’s most passionate baseball regions. The city’s deep minor league history and strong youth baseball culture make it an ideal setting to showcase the program’s talent and continue to build statewide excitement.

A Chance to See the Future

Fall ball scrimmages typically provide a first glimpse at newcomers, transfers, and young players looking to carve out roles for the spring. For fans, Saturday’s event represents an early look at how the roster is shaping up after another successful campaign in Knoxville.

The Volunteers have leaned heavily on elite recruiting in recent years, consistently pulling in top-10 classes. The scrimmage will give supporters a chance to see fresh faces and returning veterans side by side, offering hints of the lineups and pitching rotations that could define Tennessee’s 2025 season.

More Than Baseball

While the afternoon promises competitive action, it also serves as a fan-friendly event. Scrimmages like this one allow a relaxed, family-oriented atmosphere compared to the high-pressure SEC regular season. For many in the Chattanooga area, this may be their only chance to watch the Vols live before spring.

Tennessee’s decision to schedule these off-campus showcases underscores the program’s growth into a statewide brand. With the orange and white faithful expected to pack AT&T Field, the event promises to be both a celebration of fall baseball and a reminder of the Vols’ rising prominence on the national stage.

First pitch is at 3:00 p.m. ET, and tickets are available through Lookouts.com.

