Tennessee Baseball Brings Fall Ball Action to Chattanooga Tomorrow
Tennessee Baseball is heading to the Scenic City this weekend, giving fans in Chattanooga a special opportunity to catch the reigning powerhouse program in action. The Volunteers announced they will play a fall scrimmage at AT&T Field on Saturday, October 4, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET and gates opening at 2:00 p.m.
Expanding the Brand Beyond Knoxville
For head coach Tony Vitello and his staff, the fall schedule is more than just about sharpening skills before spring; it’s about building community and expanding the program’s reach. Tennessee has become one of the premier programs in college baseball, and bringing games to cities like Chattanooga allows the Vols to connect with fans who don’t always get to experience Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
By staging a scrimmage at AT&T Field, the home of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, the Volunteers are tapping into one of Tennessee’s most passionate baseball regions. The city’s deep minor league history and strong youth baseball culture make it an ideal setting to showcase the program’s talent and continue to build statewide excitement.
A Chance to See the Future
Fall ball scrimmages typically provide a first glimpse at newcomers, transfers, and young players looking to carve out roles for the spring. For fans, Saturday’s event represents an early look at how the roster is shaping up after another successful campaign in Knoxville.
The Volunteers have leaned heavily on elite recruiting in recent years, consistently pulling in top-10 classes. The scrimmage will give supporters a chance to see fresh faces and returning veterans side by side, offering hints of the lineups and pitching rotations that could define Tennessee’s 2025 season.
More Than Baseball
While the afternoon promises competitive action, it also serves as a fan-friendly event. Scrimmages like this one allow a relaxed, family-oriented atmosphere compared to the high-pressure SEC regular season. For many in the Chattanooga area, this may be their only chance to watch the Vols live before spring.
Tennessee’s decision to schedule these off-campus showcases underscores the program’s growth into a statewide brand. With the orange and white faithful expected to pack AT&T Field, the event promises to be both a celebration of fall baseball and a reminder of the Vols’ rising prominence on the national stage.
First pitch is at 3:00 p.m. ET, and tickets are available through Lookouts.com.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State