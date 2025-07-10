Tennessee Baseball Lands Duke Transfer Mark Hindy, Inches Closer to No. 1 in Nation
In yet another major offseason win for Tony Vitello and the Tennessee Volunteers, left-handed pitcher Mark Hindy has announced his commitment to Tennessee, transferring from Duke for his final year of eligibility.
The announcement, made via Hindy's personal X account, marks a significant boost for the Vols' already elite transfer class and positions them to potentially claim the top spot in the national recruiting rankings.
Hindy, who had a strong season with the Blue Devils, shared his excitement about the move:
“Can’t thank Duke University enough for an amazing year. With that being said I will be using my final year of eligibility at the University of Tennessee. Go Vols! #RockyTop”
The addition of Hindy adds crucial depth and experience to Tennessee’s pitching rotation, which will be pivotal as the Vols look to build on their recent College World Series appearance and make another run at a national title.
According to 64Analytics, a data-driven platform that evaluates transfer class value based on player rankings and impact, Hindy’s commitment raises Tennessee's summed value to 6.445, just a shade behind current leader Mississippi State (6.453). If the Vols secure a commitment from a player ranked in the top 63 nationally, they are projected to overtake Mississippi State for the No. 1 spot in the 2025 transfer rankings.
This development underscores the rapid rise and sustained success of Tennessee’s baseball program under Vitello, which has become a destination for high-level transfers and MLB prospects alike.
Hindy brings with him high-level ACC experience and a proven ability to perform on big stages. His decision to finish his collegiate career in Knoxville is not just a testament to Tennessee’s culture, but also a signal to the rest of college baseball: the Vols are building a juggernaut.
Stay tuned as the Vols continue to stockpile talent—and possibly seize the No. 1 overall ranking in one of the most competitive offseasons college baseball has seen.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Darryl Rivers Commits To Tennessee Football
- JB Shabazz Releases Top Three And Sets Commitment Date
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Considered Top 10 in the League
- Jowell Combay Solidifies Commitment Time And Date
- Jahmai Mashack Still Bound for Memphis Grizzlies Despite Trade Confusion, Per His Mother
- Paul Finebaum Reveals He is "Not Crazy" About Tennessee Ahead of the 2025 Season
- Five Tennessee Vols to Compete in 2025 NBA Summer League
- Tennessee Football Target Pushes Back Commitment
- In-State Tennessee Volunteers Target Sets Commitment Date
- Savion Hiter Teases Commitment Decision
- What a Jowell Combay Commitment Would Do For Tennessee