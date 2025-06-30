Tennessee Baseball Lands Rutgers Transfer Landon Mack
Tennessee baseball has landed a key addition to its pitching staff with the commitment of right-handed transfer Landon Mack from Rutgers. This gives the Volunteers a seasoned arm with starting experience as they look to build off another successful season under head coach Tony Vitello.
Mack brings a competitive resume from the Big Ten, where he posted a 4.03 ERA across 80.1 innings pitched during the 2025 season. Known for his poise on the mound and consistent command, the 6-foot-1 right-hander struck out 70 batters while issuing just 17 walks, showcasing a strong 4.12 K/BB ratio.
His transfer comes at a pivotal time for Tennessee, which is reloading after a deep postseason run and potential MLB Draft departures. Mack’s ability to work deep into games and limit free passes could immediately bolster a Vols rotation that values efficiency and experience.
The commitment is also a strategic win for Tennessee on the transfer market, as the program continues to be a national destination for talent development. With Mack’s arrival, the Vols not only gain depth but also a potential weekend starter with proven production at the Power Five level.
As summer workouts get underway, all eyes will be on how quickly Mack can acclimate to SEC competition — and how he might factor into a pitching staff looking to return to Omaha in 2025.
