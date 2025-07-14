Tennessee Baseball's Marcus Phillips Gets Drafted in MLB Draft
The Boston Red Sox selected Tennessee right-handed pitcher Marcus Phillips with the No. 33 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft Sunday night. Phillips adds a power arm to Boston’s farm system as they continue to target high-upside college talent.
Phillips spent two seasons at Tennessee after transferring from Iowa Western Community College ahead of his sophomore year. Originally arriving in Knoxville as a two-way player, he transitioned to a full-time pitcher and earned a role out of the bullpen during the Vols’ 2024 national championship run.
Phillips made a significant leap in 2025, emerging as Tennessee’s Saturday starter throughout the season. The hard-throwing righty posted a 4-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, tallying 98 strikeouts and 34 walks over 83 innings pitched. His high-90s fastball, topping out at 100 mph, and improving slider helped him become one of the SEC’s most reliable weekend arms.
Only SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle was statistically more productive on the Tennessee staff last season.
Ranked No. 61 overall by MLB Pipeline, Phillips exceeded expectations by sneaking into the top 35 picks. The Red Sox acquired the selection from Milwaukee and used it on a pitcher with significant upside and a proven ability to adapt at the game’s highest collegiate level.
Now set to begin his professional career, Phillips becomes yet another Vol to make the leap to the majors, reinforcing Tennessee’s growing reputation as a powerhouse for pitching development under head coach Tony Vitello.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee