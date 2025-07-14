Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball's Marcus Phillips Gets Drafted in MLB Draft

Right-hander Marcus Phillips was drafted 33rd overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) celebrates after striking out a batter during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) celebrates after striking out a batter during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox selected Tennessee right-handed pitcher Marcus Phillips with the No. 33 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft Sunday night. Phillips adds a power arm to Boston’s farm system as they continue to target high-upside college talent.

Phillips spent two seasons at Tennessee after transferring from Iowa Western Community College ahead of his sophomore year. Originally arriving in Knoxville as a two-way player, he transitioned to a full-time pitcher and earned a role out of the bullpen during the Vols’ 2024 national championship run.

Phillips made a significant leap in 2025, emerging as Tennessee’s Saturday starter throughout the season. The hard-throwing righty posted a 4-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, tallying 98 strikeouts and 34 walks over 83 innings pitched. His high-90s fastball, topping out at 100 mph, and improving slider helped him become one of the SEC’s most reliable weekend arms.

Only SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle was statistically more productive on the Tennessee staff last season.

Ranked No. 61 overall by MLB Pipeline, Phillips exceeded expectations by sneaking into the top 35 picks. The Red Sox acquired the selection from Milwaukee and used it on a pitcher with significant upside and a proven ability to adapt at the game’s highest collegiate level.

Now set to begin his professional career, Phillips becomes yet another Vol to make the leap to the majors, reinforcing Tennessee’s growing reputation as a powerhouse for pitching development under head coach Tony Vitello.

Published
