Tennessee Baseball Star Liam Doyle Predicted to Be Drafted Top-10 in 2025 MLB Draft
Tennessee Volunteers LHP Liam Doyle has been predicted to land inside the top-10 in a recent MLB mock draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to have another top selection in the MLB Draft, as many Vols are set to be picked up. One of the players expected to be selected early in the draft is Liam Doyle. In a recent mock draft by USA Today, Doyle is predicted to go top-10.
Doyle is predicted to go to the Cincinnati Reds with pick nine. This would be an amazing fit for the left-handed pitcher, as that's one thing the Reds consistently target is a young and electric pitcher. That is exactly what a guy like Doyle brings to the table. The Reds are constantly looking to improve their rotation and their bullpen, so anytime a top-tier pitcher falls to them, they will likely consider taking him.
The Reds selected Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder in the first round two drafts ago, then selected former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns with pick two in last year's draft.
Doyle currently has a 2.39 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 67.2 innings of work thus far.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football