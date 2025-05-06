Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Star Liam Doyle Predicted to Be Drafted Top-10 in 2025 MLB Draft

Tennessee Volunteers LHP Liam Doyle has been predicted to land inside the top-10 in a recent MLB mock draft.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Volunteers LHP Liam Doyle has been predicted to land inside the top-10 in a recent MLB mock draft.

The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to have another top selection in the MLB Draft, as many Vols are set to be picked up. One of the players expected to be selected early in the draft is Liam Doyle. In a recent mock draft by USA Today, Doyle is predicted to go top-10.

Doyle is predicted to go to the Cincinnati Reds with pick nine. This would be an amazing fit for the left-handed pitcher, as that's one thing the Reds consistently target is a young and electric pitcher. That is exactly what a guy like Doyle brings to the table. The Reds are constantly looking to improve their rotation and their bullpen, so anytime a top-tier pitcher falls to them, they will likely consider taking him.

The Reds selected Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder in the first round two drafts ago, then selected former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns with pick two in last year's draft.

Doyle currently has a 2.39 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 67.2 innings of work thus far.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball