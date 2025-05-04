Tennessee Baseball Today - Vols In For Another Weird Day of Start Times
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of a really peculiar three-game series against the Auburn Tigers. Due to weather throughout the weekend in Knoxville, these two teams have had to be extremely flexible.
Friday night’s game was delayed just one pitch into the bottom of the first inning after a questionable home run review that put the Tigers up 2-0. Auburn would go on to win “Game One” of the series on Saturday afternoon by a score of 6 to 1.
Game two started 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game one on Saturday, and the two teams will finish off what is a tied 4 to 4 baseball game in the top of the 10th.
Here’s the schedule for Tennessee Baseball Today
Game Two Finish:
- Projected Start Time - 1 PM EST
- Situation: The game is tied 4-4, with nobody on, nobody out, and a (1-0) count to Auburn's Irish.
- Tennessee's Nate Snead finished the contest last night, but the Vols will likely have to go to another arm.
Game Three Details:
- Projected Start Time - 45 Minutes after the conclusion of Game Two.
