Tennessee Regional - Get to Know Vols Initial Opponents in NCAA Baseball Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers have learned their seeding fate in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. We take a look at their opponents in the Knoxville regional.
The Tennessee Volunteers have earned the No. 14 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Hosting a regional in Knoxville beginning May 30th, we take a look at their opponents.
Initial matchup vs Miami of Ohio
Fresh off a MAC tournament championship, the RedHawks are (35-21) on the season and finished with a (23-7) conference record on the year. The RedHawks played just three Power4 opponents on the season. They lost a Tuesday matchup against Ohio State in March by a score of 14 to 7. They were then beaten by Kentucky 4 to 3 in April. They also were at the losing end of a 12 to 3 loss at the hands of potential regional opponent Cincinnati. They are a hot baseball team, however, having one nine out of their last ten.
Get to Know Cincinnati
The Bearcats are (32-24) on the season, finishing with a (16-14) record in conference. The Bearcats are a top-20 team in stolen bases on the season, and at an all-turf facility like Lindsey-Nelson, they could be a really fast baseball team in Knoxville. They have been an up-and-down baseball team for the majority of the year.
Get to Know Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons were (36-20) on the year, including a (16-14) record in the ACC. Though they were a .500 baseball team on the road this season. They have a talented pitching staff, finishing 8th in hits allowed per nine innings this season as well as Top-50 in Team ERA. They were also top-30 in team batting average, hitting a collective .308 on the season.
Knoxville Regional
No. 14 Tennessee
Miami (Ohio)
Cincinatti
Wake Forest
Arkansas Regional
No. 3 Arkansas
North Dakota State
Creighton
Kansas
