Tennessee Vols Baseball Scheduled To Take On Indiana State - How To Watch
The Tennessee Vols are scheduled for a midweek matchup against Indiana State, here's everything you need to know about the contest scheduled for Tuesday at 6 PM EST.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their fourth SEC series lost in their last five weekends of conference play, and they are looking to get things right against Indiana State on Tuesday evening inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols have just two SEC series left before the SEC Tournament and are currently outside of the Top 8 RPI Rankings that would see them potentially host a super regional. The Vols have unfortunately been on the unlucky end of the timing of rain delays, most notably this past weekend when Friday night ace Liam Doyle’s start was cut short just one inning in.
The Vols enter the midweek matchup against Indiana State with a (37-11) record, having lost just one midweek matchup all season, a Tuesday night matchup against ETSU back in March.
The series record between Tennessee and Indiana State is currently tied with two wins and two losses for both programs. The Vols won the last matchup 6 to 5 back in 2021.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Indiana State
• GameDay: Tuesday, May 6th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SECN+
