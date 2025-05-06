Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Baseball Scheduled To Take On Indiana State - How To Watch

Brooks Austin

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello yell at the umpires before being ejected during an NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello yell at the umpires before being ejected during an NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Vols are scheduled for a midweek matchup against Indiana State, here's everything you need to know about the contest scheduled for Tuesday at 6 PM EST.

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their fourth SEC series lost in their last five weekends of conference play, and they are looking to get things right against Indiana State on Tuesday evening inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. 

The Vols have just two SEC series left before the SEC Tournament and are currently outside of the Top 8 RPI Rankings that would see them potentially host a super regional. The Vols have unfortunately been on the unlucky end of the timing of rain delays, most notably this past weekend when Friday night ace Liam Doyle’s start was cut short just one inning in. 

The Vols enter the midweek matchup against Indiana State with a (37-11) record, having lost just one midweek matchup all season, a Tuesday night matchup against ETSU back in March. 

The series record between Tennessee and Indiana State is currently tied with two wins and two losses for both programs. The Vols won the last matchup 6 to 5 back in 2021. 

How to Watch Tennessee vs Indiana State

• GameDay: Tuesday, May 6th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SECN+

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Baseball