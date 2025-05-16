Tennessee vs Arkansas Baseball Score - Vols Rally to Take Game One
The Tennessee Volunteers rallied to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks in game one.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a tough final conference series this weekend as they traveled out to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, and they got the weekend started on the right foot. The Volunteers used a late inning rally to secure the win over Arkansas in game one.
Heading into the fourth inning, Tennessee was trailing 2-1. Singles from Manny Marin and Gavin Kilen helped plate three runs in the fourth inning to send the Volunteers out in front. Dalton Bargo and Dean Curley then launched home runs in the seventh inning to extend their lead, making the score 7-3. Then the Razorbacks started rallying back.
A single from Aloy plated two runs across and then a fielder's choice allowed another to score, making it 7-6 heading into the ninth inning. Cannon Peebles then launched a two-run shot in the top of the ninth and Gavin Kilen knocked in another run off of a single and a throwing error to extend their lead and eventually secure the win.
Game two is set for 7:30 PM on Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+ for those who want to watch it.
