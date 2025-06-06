Tennessee vs Arkansas Super Regional Predictions - NCAA Baseball Tournament
A look at the predictions for the matchup between Tennessee and Arkansas in the Super Regional round.
Tennessee and Arkansas will kick off the Fayetteville Super Regional Saturday evening. The two teams met earlier in the year during the final weekend of the regular season. The Volunteers took the first game, but the Razorbacks battled back to win the next two games and the series.
The Volunteers are the reigning national champs, but the Razorbacks are the odds-on favorite to win the series this weekend. The betting odds aren't the only ones who think Arkansas comes out on top this weekend, either.
Will Backus of CBS Sports also predicted Arkansas to win the series in three games as well.
"Tennessee should win with SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle on the mound, especially given his scorching-hot performance in the Knoxville Regional, and Marcus Phillips gives the Vols a chance, but Arkansas' immense pitching depth carries the series in the end," Backus wrote.
It appears as if the deck is stacked against the Volunteers heading into the weekend, but this program has proved time and time again under head coach Tony Vitello that they are capable of proving the doubters wrong.
