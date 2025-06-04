Volunteer Country

College World Series Betting Odds - Tennessee Vols High on the List

The Tennessee Volunteers are high on the list when it comes to the College World Series betting odds.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Manny Marin (4) rounds the bases after hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Tennessee Volunteers will resume their race to earning their second straight national title as they will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Super Regional. The Razorbacks won the regular season series against Tennessee, so the Volunteers will be looking for revenge this weekend.

The SEC did not fair well in the regional round of the NCAA tournament, but Vegas has not changed their mind on who they think the best conference remaining is. Of the teams remaining, four of the top five best odds to win the title are SEC teams, according to Fan Duel.

College World Series Champion Betting Odds:

  • LSU +310
  • Arkansas +370
  • Tennessee +650
  • North Carolina +700
  • Auburn +1200
  • Florida State +1300
  • Oregon State +1300
  • Coastal Carolina +1500
  • UCLA +2000

Tennessee is also the underdog in the Fayetteville Super Regional as they are listed at -102 odds to beat the Razorbacks while Arkansas sits at -146 odds, according to Fan Duel.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

