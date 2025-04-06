Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score - Vols Lose First SEC Series in Over a Year

Tennessee lost its first SEC series of the year after getting crushed by Texas A&M.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball dropped its first SEC series in over a year Saturday night, falling 17–6 to Texas A&M in the second game of a doubleheader at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The loss ends an impressive conference series streak for the Vols, who hadn’t lost an SEC series since falling to Alabama last season.

The Aggies struck early and often, jumping out to a 3–0 lead in the first inning on a three-run blast from Bear Harrison. They continued to pile on from there, capitalizing on timely hits and Tennessee’s struggles on the mound. By the fifth inning, Texas A&M had built a commanding 14–2 lead behind home runs from multiple hitters, including Wyatt Henseler and Kaeden Kent.

The Vols tried to fight back in the middle and late innings. Ben Royo homered twice and Hayden Schott delivered a two-run single in the eighth to cut into the deficit, but the damage had long been done. Tennessee managed to plate four runs over the final two frames, but the Aggies capped things off with a three-run homer from Hunter Ensley in the seventh to stretch their lead again.

Tennessee’s pitching staff had a rough night, cycling through five arms and surrendering 17 hits and 17 runs. The Aggies took advantage of nearly every opportunity, showcasing the kind of complete offensive performance that has made them one of the top teams in the country.

For Tennessee, the series loss is a reality check. Despite the setback, the Vols remain a top contender in the SEC—but they’ll need to tighten up on the mound and get back to their usual level of execution to bounce back next weekend.

