WATCH: Everything Tony Vitello Said Following Tennessee Baseball Fall Scrimmage
Tony Vitello joined the press following the intrasquad scrimmage that ended in a 7-7 tie.
A subject that has been flying around is the interest of a few MLB franchises having sights set on Vitello.
Mike Wison of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that there has been zero direct contact between Vitello and any MLB team as the Vols are the primary focus.
Coach Vitello was very appreciative of the turnout on a Saturday during college football season. That is not an easy task as many fans flocked to AT&T Field.
Take a LOOK to see how many fans were in attendance.
"Yeah, it was surprising at how big of a crowd it was, because there's a lot going on. A lot of times, we've played these games on a Sunday when there's not college sports going on. Major League Baseball playoffs, it's a different time, timing-wise than we used to do. People showed out, and they were enthusiastic, and they were into the game, and most people stayed until the very end of the game, which for an intersquad or a split squad type situation was surprising to me but our guys kind of kept them on the edge of their seat all the way through that thing, which was nice," Vitello said of the turnout.
Vitello would go on to discuss team identity, recruiting guys from the Chattanooga area and much more.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tony Vitello said following the team's first fall scrimmage.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State