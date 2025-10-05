Volunteer Country

WATCH: Everything Tony Vitello Said Following Tennessee Baseball Fall Scrimmage

The Tennessee baseball team held its first fall scrimmage in Chattanooga.

Dale Dowden

Tony Vitello speaks to the media following scrimmage. (October 4, 2025)
Tony Vitello speaks to the media following scrimmage. (October 4, 2025) / Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) - Vols on SI (@VolsOnSI)
In this story:

Tony Vitello joined the press following the intrasquad scrimmage that ended in a 7-7 tie.

A subject that has been flying around is the interest of a few MLB franchises having sights set on Vitello.

Mike Wison of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that there has been zero direct contact between Vitello and any MLB team as the Vols are the primary focus.

Coach Vitello was very appreciative of the turnout on a Saturday during college football season. That is not an easy task as many fans flocked to AT&T Field.

Take a LOOK to see how many fans were in attendance.

"Yeah, it was surprising at how big of a crowd it was, because there's a lot going on. A lot of times, we've played these games on a Sunday when there's not college sports going on. Major League Baseball playoffs, it's a different time, timing-wise than we used to do. People showed out, and they were enthusiastic, and they were into the game, and most people stayed until the very end of the game, which for an intersquad or a split squad type situation was surprising to me but our guys kind of kept them on the edge of their seat all the way through that thing, which was nice," Vitello said of the turnout.

Vitello would go on to discuss team identity, recruiting guys from the Chattanooga area and much more.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tony Vitello said following the team's first fall scrimmage.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Baseball