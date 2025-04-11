Watch: Former Tennessee Baseball Star Drew Gilbert Hits a Minor League Home Run
Watch as former Tennessee Volunteers center fielder and fan favorite Drew Gilbert goes yard during a rehab game for the New York Mets affiliate.
Former Tennessee Volunteers center fielder Drew Gilbert is off to a great minor league start this season as he is currently rehabbing an injury from prior to the season.
Gilbert, who is typically in Triple-A, is currently with the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets. He hit his first Minor League home run of the season after he launched a ball over the fence on Thursday. Watch the clip below.
Gilbert has currently batted 16 times and has produced a .313 batting average with five hits and one home run. The former Volunteers star was drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros but was later traded by the organization to the Mets, where he has spent the remainder of his career up to this point. Gilbert is one of the most talented athletes in the Mets' farm league and will likely make his MLB debut this season for the Mets.
