WATCH: Former Vol Baseball Star Blake Burke Does It Again
Former Tennessee baseball star Blake Burke has done it again.
Burke was recently called up to the Biloxi Shuckers, the AA club of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Yesterday, Burke returned to Knoxville as the Shuckers took on the Tennessee Smokies. The former Vol would blast his first homerun since being promoted. The 2-run shot paid huge dividends as Biloxi would defeat Tennessee 4-2.
Today, Burke has sent another ball over the outfield wall (411ft.) in the final game of the series between the Shuckers and the Smokies. For two days ina row, Burke has put Biloxi on the board 2-0, as this was another 2-run shot.
If Burke is finding his rhythm, it won't be long for the promotion to pay off, as Burke left Tennessee year early and as one of the All-Time leading homerun hitters.
Just a business trip back home was all Burke needed. Yes, he is from California, but Knoxville was home to this slugger for three years.
Tony Vitello already has double-digit guys playing in The Show, could Burke be the next player poised for the Big Call-Up?
