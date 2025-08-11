AP Poll Top 25 Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Discover Preseason Ranking
The Tennessee Volunteers have made the 2025 college football preseason AP poll rankings.
The first edition of the Ap poll rankings have officially been released as the preseason poll was revealed on Monday. The Tennessee Volunteers made the cut and will start the season ranked inside of the top 25.
Head coach Josh Heupel has changed the narrative around the Tennessee football program. What was a middling SEC program has now been turned into a consistently ranked and competitive team in the conference. The Volunteers made their first ever college football playoff appearance last season.
Tennessee did lose quite a few names on both sides of the ball this offseason, but that wasn't enough to discourage voters from keeping them out of the top 25. Here is where Tennessee was ranked in this year's preseason rankings.
Preseason AP Poll Rankings:
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
*This article will be updated when the rankings are released*
