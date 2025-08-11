Volunteer Country

AP Poll Top 25 Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Discover Preseason Ranking

The Tennessee Volunteers have made the 2025 college football preseason AP poll rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
/ Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first edition of the Ap poll rankings have officially been released as the preseason poll was revealed on Monday. The Tennessee Volunteers made the cut and will start the season ranked inside of the top 25.

Head coach Josh Heupel has changed the narrative around the Tennessee football program. What was a middling SEC program has now been turned into a consistently ranked and competitive team in the conference. The Volunteers made their first ever college football playoff appearance last season.

Tennessee did lose quite a few names on both sides of the ball this offseason, but that wasn't enough to discourage voters from keeping them out of the top 25. Here is where Tennessee was ranked in this year's preseason rankings.

Preseason AP Poll Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

