Bryson Eason Speaks With the Media Ahead of Tennessee vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
One of the players that the Tennessee media had the chance to speak with on Monday is Bryson Eason. Eason is a great defensive lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers, who had a lot to say ahead of their road contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and their cowbells.
Eason on Being Productive and Sacrificing for the Team's Success
"Man, just trying to go out there and be productive for the squad, for the defense, just trying to help and sacrifice by taking on double teams, but it has been fun. Just going through it with another guy on the team, who is going through something similar, so we are just pushing each other and helping each other throughout the process. We are ready for our guys to be back out there with us.
Eason on Liking the Defensive Rotation More Than Not
"I think it's kind of difficult to say, you know what I mean, but I do prefer the rotation of guys to come in, and everybody stay fresh, and still go out there and produce, have a lot of juice and go make some plays, so I kind of like the rotation more a little bit."
Eason on the Environment and the Cowbells
"I think it's going to be cool to be in that type of environment, and to be in that hostile area. For myself, I am ready for it. I love hostile environments, I feel like it brings the best out of people in my opinion, and I'm ready for it, and a lot of guys, some new are going to be dealing with it with a whole bunch of cowbells, but I think it's going to be cool, man. I think we are going to go out there, fly around and have some fun."
For the remainder of what the talented lineman said click HERE.
