Volunteer Country

Colton Hood a 'Transfer Portal Surprise' for the Tennessee Volunteers

Colton Hood has been a transfer portal surprise for the Tennessee Volunteers this.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) recovers a fumble and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) recovers a fumble and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Colton Hood has been a transfer portal surprise for the Tennessee Volunteers this.

The Tennessee Volunteers have unfortunately dealt with multiple injuries on defense this season. More specifically, RIckey Gibson and Jermod McCoy, to starters in the secondary, have missed the majority of the season due to injuries.

The good news is that Tennessee went into the portal this offseason and snagged Colton Hood from Colorado. Not only has Hood been a solid player for the Volunteers this season, but ESPN's Max Olson says he has been one of the biggest transfer portal surprises in all of college football.

Tennessee needed someone to step up at corner after injuries sidelined starters Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III, and Hood has certainly exceeded expectations in his first season with the Vols," Olson wrote. "After stops at Auburn and Colorado, where he started one game in 2024, Hood has stepped in and shined. He has been targeted 15 times through four games and has given up only three catches for 24 yards, according to ESPN Research. Hood shared SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after breaking up three passes and returning a fumble for a 22-yard touchdown in the season-opening win over Syracuse."

Tennessee is still unsure when or if Gibson or McCoy will enter the lineup this season. They would certainly welcome them back with open arms when they are healthy, but for now, Volunteer fans are happy to have Hood on the roster to fill in for them.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football