Controversial Statement Made of QB Joe Milton During His Time With Patriots
A controversial statement was made about quarterback Joe Milton dating back to his time with the New England Patriots.
This offseason, the New England Patriots elected to trade quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots felt as if they had found their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye therefore could move Milton off the roster.
Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard suggest that the trade was also influenced on some other factors. More specifically, Milton's attitude of being Maye's backup.
"Joe Milton -- and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization-- is not a good dude," Bedard said on a recent podcast episode.
Bedard continued by saying Milton viewed himself as the starter and didn't want to spend an other season behind Maye.
“Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room -- that was going to be an issue," Bedard said. "It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”
Of course, Dak Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys this season and he is signed with the organization through 2028, so Milton's path to playing time didn't exactly get any easier.
It is interesting to hear such things said about Milton. The former Tennessee quarterback spent two seasons backing up Hendon Hooker in Knoxville and this came after Hooker took over the starting role in 2021 after Milton started the first two games that season. He showed patience with the Volunteers and it would seem odd for him to have a total shift in that approach now that he is in the NFL.
