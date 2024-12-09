Cooper Mays Named Finalist For Rimington Trophy
Tennessee star center Cooper Mays has been named as a Dave Rimington Trophy finalist. He has a great opportunity to win the award.
Cooper Mays has been named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.
The Dave Rimington Trophy is awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football. Mays fits that description very well. He is in his final year of eligibility and is a multi-year starter at Tennessee. Mays is the younger brother of Cade Mays who also played at Tennessee.
Mays is now in the NFL and many analyst believe that come draft season the younger brother of the two will join his brother in the NFL.
