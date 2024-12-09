Volunteer Country

Cooper Mays Named Finalist For Rimington Trophy

Tennessee star center Cooper Mays has been named as a Dave Rimington Trophy finalist. He has a great opportunity to win the award.

Caleb Sisk

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Tennessee center Cooper Mays speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Tennessee center Cooper Mays speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee star center Cooper Mays has been named as a Dave Rimington Trophy finalist. He has a great opportunity to win the award.

Cooper Mays has been named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.

The Dave Rimington Trophy is awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football. Mays fits that description very well. He is in his final year of eligibility and is a multi-year starter at Tennessee. Mays is the younger brother of Cade Mays who also played at Tennessee.

Mays is now in the NFL and many analyst believe that come draft season the younger brother of the two will join his brother in the NFL.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football