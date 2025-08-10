Volunteer Country

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Shares Excitement to Have Joe Milton

Jerry Jones shares his excitement to have former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton was one of the headlines of the offseason after having an amazing end to his season last year. He finished the season off strong, and got his first start at QB in the NFL, and made the most of it. He won the football game when they were expected to win, as he was a late-round selection for the New England Patriots. This raised his trade stock, which helped lead the talented quarterback to his new destination.

Milton is now the backup QB for the Dallas Cowboys, as he will be playing backup to Dak Prescott, a long-time starter for the Cowboys, but also a quarterback that has struggled to stay healthy. The addition was huge for the Cowboys to say the least, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had something to say about the addition on 105.3 The Fan.

“I really have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game that he had up there, starting there for New England. I’m just excited that we had a chance to get him and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s actually; we’re just more and more encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

Milton didn't get off to the greatest of starts for the pre-season, but that hasn't changed the way the program sees him. He has plenty of potential and some have even stated they believe he could play for multiple NFL teams today.

