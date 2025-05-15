Volunteer Country

Detroit Lions Open Up Quarterback Battle, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Battling

The Detroit Lions have opened up a quarterback battle for the number two spot and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is battling.

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The offseason is starting to heat up for NFL organizations. Rookies are settling in with their new teams, final acquisitions are being made and the upcoming schedule has been released. That means training camp is right around the corner which is a big time for position battles.

The Detroit Lions have a quarterback battle on their hands. Jared Goff has the starting role locked up but the number two spot is up for grabs according to the Lions quarterback coach. Mark Brunell confirmed on Tuesday that the No. 2 quarterback job in Detroit

That means Tennessee's Hendon Hooker will be battling out Kyle Allen for the backup spot this season. Hooker appeared in three games in 2024. He completed six of nine passes for 67 yards. The Lions recently signed Allen to a free-agent deal earlier this offseason.

Brunell did add that Hooker has looked good thus far but there is still the entirety of training camp and preseason before the Lions have to make a final decision on who the backup quarterback is.

