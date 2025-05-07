Dont'e Thornton Jr's Path to Starting for the Raiders Following His Tennessee Career
Will Dont'e Thornton Jr be a starter for the Raiders?
The Tennessee Volunteers had many players selected in the NFL Draft this year, including what could be the biggest steal in the draft. Dont'e Thornton Jr was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders early in day three of the draft.
Thornton was a fast riser during the off-season as he ran a blazing fast 4.30 even at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. The Raiders made a great decision considering they lack true wide receivers and deep ball guys like Thornton, who was Tennessee's most reliable receiver during the season as he led the Vols in receiving yards with 661 yards.
That raises the question "what will be his easiest path to starting."
Dont'e Thornton Jr's Path to Starting for the Raiders Following His Tennessee Career
Thornton will likely start off in the second group and look to work his way up, which is what we see a lot of day three guys do. Some will even start in the third and fourth groups. Thornton is a primary outside receiver, but let's not get it twisted, the guy can play slot, too. He played some slot early in his Oregon Ducks career, which is where he started before joining the Vols for his final two seasons.
On the outside, Thornton will battle with Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Collin Johnson. Only two of those four will start with Jakobi Meyers getting the nod in the slot.
Tucker is entering his third season in the NFL and has had some solid showings. He finished last season with 539 yards and three touchdowns. The year prior, he finished with 331 yards and two touchdowns. While this hasn't been the most impressive stat line, this is someone who has a good shot at starting because of his experience. However, he is an extremely small frame as he is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. That is a dangerous game to play as an outside receiver, which gives Thornton the nod over him in many GMs' books.
As for Bech, that will be a much tougher battle for Thornton. Bech was drafted as a primary option in this offense after having an insane season at TCU. He was arguably snubbed from the conversation for the Fred Biletnikoff award in his final season. For now, this seems like destiny for the Raiders to start him on one side.
Finally, we get to Johnson. Johnson is set for his first season with the Raiders after spending time with four teams. Johnson will be a huge addition overall, but Thornton could absolutely be the front runner for this position, as Johnson hasn't had many impressive seasons in the NFL. His best season included two touchdowns, which are his only TDs in the NFL, and 272 yards, which is well over half of his career yards, which sits under 400 total yards.
Prediction
The Raiders will start Thornton on one side with Meyers in the middle. They will also put TCU standout Bech on the other side for Geno Smith to throw to.
Thornton is set for a huge year, and many would question their decision-making if they don't start Thornton.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football