Everything DeSean Bishop Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Mississippi State

DeSean Bishop speaks with the media ahead of his contest with Tennessee against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs with the ball during Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs with the ball during Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Multiple Tennessee players took the podium to speak with the media on Monday, as they prepare for another SEC contest. This includes DeSean Bishop, who caught had many great things to say.

Bishop on the Offensive Progression and New Identity

"We have shown a lot but we haven't emptied the clip yet. The offense looks a bit different, we're in tight, we're in wide, you know, we're in the pistol now. We're throwing a lot of stuff at teams this year, and it's been a blessing to be a part of this, as much as the offense has kind of shaped it's way into more of a, it's a crazy offense, honestly. It's making a lot of plays, it's making a lot of our jobs easier in a way. We got the guys to make the plays, throwing a lot at the defense, and it's fun to be a part of ."

Bishop on Learning No Matter the Outcome

"I mean that's our team. Even after a good win we are always looking to get better day in and day out. We build that around this program about never getting complacent, never satisfied, you know? It shows, and you can see the benefits we bring on the field and the practice field, the meeting rooms, and just in life in general. Always looking forward to what's next. Good to get the win, but now flush it, what can we learn from the win, you know? Sucks to get a loss, but you know it's only a loss depending on how you take it, this is a learning process."

Bishop on Keeping Everyone Focused

"Just keeping the main thing the main thing. This is, as I like to say, the real season begins now. We got to stay focused. Cause you get everybody's best, especially playing at Tennessee. Everybody is going to give us their best, but best believe they are going to get our best as well. Just looking forward to the season ahead and telling the guys to just lean on the lord, lean on our preperation, lean on the guys in this building because they know what it takes ti get the job done as a coaching staff and as a team player. We got a great plan for how we are going to attack this, and looking forward to taking this process one day at a time. looking forward for what's in store."

Listen to the remainder of what he said by clicking HERE.

Published
