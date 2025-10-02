Volunteer Country

Everything From Tennessee Football DB Ty Redmond During His Bye Week Media Availability

Ty Redmond met with reporters on Wednesday.

Ty Redmond has been a very promising player in the Vols secondary this year. Already down one starting corner, Tennessee would suffer losing their other returning starter at the position.

The true freshman would have his number called and has gone to battle without batting an eye.

Redmond was one of four players along with Josh Heupel that met with the press on Wednesday.

5-Game Assessment

"Oh, for sure. Uh, you know, I feel like going into that game, you know, just trying to prepare. Sometimes you got to get beat to learn. So, from that game, I feel like I homing in on my craft throughout from Georgia to Mississippi State, you know, just working on my habits, you know, taking a big step each week just to get better," Redmond told reporters.

Key Improvement

"Uh, just to be able to decipher, you know, situations, down and distance, and like my technique wise like kicking, you know, just knowing the game," Redmond responded.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Ty Redmond said during his media availability on Wednesday.

